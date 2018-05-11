AC In The AM: Gase Sees A More Complete Roster

• Then there's the matter of back-up quarterback, a competition that is expected to come down to Brock Osweiler or David Fales, though recently-signed Bryce Petty could figure into the mix. When pressed about whether he would have to search for another quarterback if Tannehill went down, something he had to do last season with Jay Cutler, Gase offered an emphatic "No. Nope. Nope."

His reasoning: He knows Osweiler, coached him in Denver, first met him seven years ago when he was 20 years old. At first, he had to be convinced that Osweiler was ready for the challenge and, as Gase put it, "wanted to get his career rolling again." But after meeting with the coaches, after visiting the training facility and after some important face-to-face time with Gase, it was clear Osweiler's priorities were in order. At that point, it became an easy decision.

As for Fales, the playing time he saw last season in the final regular season game against Buffalo was enough to convince Gase of an upside that was worth pursuing. "You see it in practice, but once you get to see it in a game, then you know," Gase said. "He's one of those guys that sometimes he makes plays and you're not really sure how he did that."