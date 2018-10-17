AC In The AM: Getting To Know Akeem Spence

AS: It's been crazy. Being born in a different country, soccer was my first love. Didn't even think about football. When I was in the seventh grade, a friend of mine brought me to his football practice. The coach looked at me and said, 'you're big, you should be playing.' And that was it. I fell in love with it. My dad knew nothing about football and even when I first started playing, I knew very little. I was just out there having fun. I played high school ball in Fort Walton Beach and soon realized I could turn this into a free education. Imagine that. I could save my dad a lot of money. So I had three great years at Illinois playing for Ron Zook, then four good years with Tampa Bay before going to Detroit and now here. I never saw myself making it this far.