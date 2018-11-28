AC In The AM: Giesler Richly Deserves This Honor

Even today he says, "If I rolled up my pants leg, you'd see the same swollen knee, just probably not as purple anymore."

And then there was that famous quote from Mark Duper: "I walked into the training room before one game to get a shot to play, and saw what they were doing to Jon, sucking stuff out of his knee, and said, 'I'm good, I can run just fine."

Who could have known back then the effect all that pounding would have on the former No. 1 pick out of the University of Michigan.

But now we know. Since retiring in 1988, he has undergone 28 surgical procedures, 12 alone on his right knee. "I'll always live in pain," he said. "It's almost as if you get used to it. It is just part of my life."