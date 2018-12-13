AC In The AM: Kenny Stills Excelling On And Off The Field

Didn't hurt any either that Stills played an important role in that final play, getting the pass from Tannehill and then lateraling to DeVante Parker. It's a play they practiced so many times before. "Sometimes," Stills says, "it is like, 'Why are we doing this?' And now we know why."

You just know Stills will be relied upon heavily over these final three regular season games. He relishes that. Has been waiting much of his career for it. But he never complained when the ball didn't come his way, always taking the high road, knowing deep down his chances would come.

"It's all about winning games," he says. "That's always been my mindset."