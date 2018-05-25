AC In The AM: McMillan's Impact On Defense

"It was crazy," he said of the injury. "I'd never been hurt before in a game. I felt a little nudge and got up and tried to run, but I knew something was wrong."

Flash forward to Thursday afternoon at the Dolphins training facility as McMillan met with the media for the first time since his injury. He wiped some sweat from his forehead, gave us a big time smile and proclaimed: "It feels good to be back, standing in front of you all."

The operative word was "standing." For far too long, McMillan couldn't even do that without the assistance of crutches. There were days filled with pain and doubt. He didn't know what tomorrow would bring, but he was fortunate that he did not have to endure this experience alone.

How ironic that Ryan Tannehill would have his surgery the same day at McMillan. How coincidental that they would start rehabbing on the same day as well. Two such prominent players shelved for the season, urging each other on, instilling confidence and a belief in one another.

Before too long, they were competing. Who would get off those dastardly crutches first? Who could swim farther? Who would be able to run first?

"He kept me positive," McMillan said of Tannehill. "It was really hard at first, but I didn't want to let last year become a waste. I wanted to learn as much as I could."

So he studied the defense, he asked questions and he tried to absorb things almost as if he would be suiting up that Sunday afternoon. That kept him mentally sharp. The physical part took longer. It wasn't until December and January when he started playing basketball and golf and started pushing himself harder and harder.

"Everything was about taking baby steps," he said. "First one step, then two steps and eventually I got to full speed. That's when I knew I was back."

He's proving it now every day on the practice field. McMillan is home again at middle linebacker, calling signals, making plays, doing it all without any limitations. Granted, we're only through three days of OTAs and the hitting won't start until the summer. But all the signs are encouraging.