AC In The AM: Nice Surprises At Running Back

Makes sense that for much of this season, the few times we did see Ballage, it was running the Wildcat. Until, that is, last Sunday when Ballage took a handoff in a normal offensive set and over the next eight or nine seconds ran through and past the entire Vikings defense for a 75-yard score.

This was a 6-foot-2, 237-pound man running like a sprinter, pulling away from defensive backs with a burst that you just can't teach. Nice welcome to the NFL moment, don't you think?

Ballage finished with 12 carries for 123 yards and that touchdown, clearly serving notice that he deserves a larger role in this offense.

"He brings something different," said Coach Adam Gase of Ballage. "He gives us another option."

Bolden does as well.

For six seasons, Bolden was among the top special teams players on the Patriots. He contributed on every special teams unit, building quite a reputation around the league. When the Patriots inexplicably released Bolden this past Sept. 1, his former teammate and current Dolphins receiver Danny Amendola was on the phone a short while later.