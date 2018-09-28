AC In The AM: No Test Like Road Game In New England

Think what a victory by the Dolphins would mean. Sure they'd be three games up in the AFC East standings after only the first month of the season and 4-0 for the first time since 1995. Heady stuff. But this game Sunday afternoon is about far more than won-loss records. It's about building on the optimism and belief ignited by those three straight victories and about doing it against the team that is looking to win the AFC East for a remarkable 10th straight time. You want validity? You beat the Patriots at their place and you've got it.

It's by far the Dolphins' most imposing challenge of the season to date. Might just be their most imposing challenge of the season, period. While you can make the argument that this is the perfect time to gauge where these Dolphins really are, it clearly isn't the perfect time to be facing the Patriots.