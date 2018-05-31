AC In The AM: Nothing Shy About New DL Coach

But don't for a minute think intensity is all that he brings. A former defensive tackle at Texas Tech, Kocurek punctuated his college career with a Masters degree in Kinesiology. Translation: He's got plenty of smarts too. And he'll need it as he pieces together a talented defensive line he promises will "work as hard as they can, as fast as they can."

I approached Kocurek as he walked off the field after Wednesday's OTA practice. His gray shirt was soaked with sweat. The way it always is. His voice was a little raspy which makes perfect sense considering that he spent the last two hours screaming things like "RUN TO THE FOOTBALL!!!" and "ON THE BALL!!!" at a fever pitch that sometimes even startles himself.

"I guess it began in middle school," he says. "I was so excitable all the time it was like my heart was coming out of my chest. I guess you could say I've always hit the field with my hair on fire."

How do his players respond to this?

"Love the man," said defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.

And then Godchaux smiles: "He's big on talking."

Phillips went as far as to say that Kocurek will bring a culture change to the defensive line.

Told of this, Kocurek responded in a soft Texas drawl: "Oh, I don't even know what culture change means. I'm just looking for eight or 10 guys that can flat out play."

How can you not like this guy? How can you not appreciate the manner in which he coaches? How can you not admire his in-your-face honesty? Kocurek is good friends with defensive coordinator Matt Burke. They broke in together with the Lions. They built a strong respect for one another, which is how Kocurek ended up with the Dolphins.