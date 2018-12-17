AC In The AM: Poor Start Followed By Poor Finish

Not this day. Not even close. That brief moment of hope proved short-lived as the Vikings scored the game’s final 20 points on their way to a 41-17 victory, continuing a series of disappointing road performances by the Dolphins.

Could it be? Could Team Resiliency possibly do it again, this time on the road?

Trailing 21-0 after one quarter, the Dolphins looked about as bad as they could before a pair of rookies did something about it: A pick-six by Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 75-yard touchdown run by Kalen Ballage cut what once seemed like an insurmountable deficit to 21-17 early in the third quarter.

But unlike the amazing double lateral against the Patriots, this one just never materialized. Instead it simply unraveled.

For a while at least, it looked like the Dolphins were going to follow a miracle victory with a remarkable comeback.

Lasting images? There was none more vivid than Ryan Tannehill knocked to the ground one time after another, sacked a total of nine times, tying a team record you never want to approach. If you don’t think Tannehill is durable, if you don’t think he’s tough, you had better re-watch this game because No. 17 took a pounding.

“The blocking just wasn’t there,” said coach Adam Gase.

But it was more than that. It was a passing game that produced just 108 yards, a defense that had breakdowns on every level, especially the rushing defense that followed a couple of promising performances against the Bills and Patriots with one of its poorest efforts, giving up 220 yards and three touchdowns.

“Everything felt like it just wasn’t going right,” said Gase.