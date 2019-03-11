AC In The AM: Smart Move Signing Dwayne Allen

The official start of the league’s new year, and with it the beginning of free agency, isn’t until Wednesday at 4 p.m., but the Dolphins are already getting down to business.

On Saturday afternoon, it was announced that the team had signed veteran tight end Dwayne Allen to a two-year contract. They could sign him before free agency began because he had already been released by the Patriots and was fair game for all of the other 31 teams. Several were interested. The Dolphins jumped fast and hard.