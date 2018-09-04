AC In The AM: Tannehill's Time Is Now 

Remember that six-game run late in the 2016 season? When he was as hot as any quarterback in the league? When so many felt that his career had turned the proverbial corner? As this season begins, Tannehill has no doubt he can pick up where he left off. The best evidence came in the first three preseason games when, playing what amounted to an entire game, Tannehill was razor sharp, completing 29 of 39 passes for 247 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.

"I feel like I'm exactly where I need to be," he says.

Those who remain concerned about his health should take into account that from 2012 through 2015 Tannehill didn't miss a start. Hardly ever missed a play. Now that the knee has completely healed, there is no holding back, there are no plays in this offense he can't execute, no runs or throws he can't make.