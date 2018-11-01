AC In The AM: The Best Of Dolphins vs. Jets

This came down to one play, in the final minute of the game, the Jets holding on to a 17-14 lead, the Dolphins needing something some magical from the right arm of Dan Marino.

The 50-yard scoring pass to Mark Duper at first seemed as if it was overthrown. But could you really overthrow Mark Duper even in his first game back after missing seven with a broken leg? "I saw his eyes light up and knew I was in trouble," said Jets' defensive back Bobby Jackson. At first Duper juggled the ball, then pulled it down, using only his right hand and hardly breaking full stride. There was just 41 seconds left by the time Duper crossed the goal line. "I'm back," Duper said at the time. He undoubtedly was.