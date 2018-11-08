AC In The AM: This Many Injuries? A Challenging Time

You can't show me another team in the league that has endured so much on one side of the ball and still resides with a winning record. In some ways, that's downright remarkable.

I asked Coach Adam Gase in his press conference Monday if he's ever been through anything quite like this. You could almost see his mind race back through the years.

"I don't know, I'm trying to think," he answered. "I can't say if I've really experienced this much, especially on one side of the ball. But it is what it is. Guys are on the roster for a reason. There's been times we've done a good job of making sure that we're using everybody to their strengths and found ways to move the ball and at least give ourselves a chance to score some points, but (against the Jets) I'd say was not one of those days."