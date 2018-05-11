AC In The AM: Time To Answer Your Questions

AC: I'm not going to kid you. It's certainly been challenging at times. There have been so many head coaches, so much change and not nearly enough success. As I look back on the years, I'm certainly anxious to be reminded again of what it's like covering a consistent winner, as was the case under Shula. But I see real signs under this group of decision-makers that things are changing for the better, especially after this most recent draft. And that, in so many ways, is what this upcoming season is all about.