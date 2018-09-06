AC In The AM: Time To Answer Your Questions

Q. Outside of division games, which game are you most looking forward to? @FingaNancy

AC: At Green Bay on November 11th. There is almost something sacred about playing in Green Bay at that time of year. The weather. The fans. How the whole area closes down for their beloved Packers. It's small town America in the big time. And a stiff test for this defense, going up against Aaron Rodgers. Sounds like plenty to look forward to.

Q. The back up quarterback situation? What's the logic? And DT depth thoughts? @Steveoknevil

AC: Adam Gase likes both Brock Osweiler and David Fales. He sees the upside of both and never again wants to be in a situation similar to the one he was in last season after Tannehill went down. This is the most important position on the team and it isn't even close. That's the logic there. As for signing a fourth quarterback, Luke Falk, Gase liked him coming out of the draft and he relishes a long-term project that could someday prove beneficial, especially at quarterback, his passion. I know this: Falk is fortunate to find himself in this situation.

Q. Andy, what's your season prediction? Are we good enough to make a wild card? @ASandman1414