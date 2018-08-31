AC In The AM: Tough Decisions Get Tougher

The starters, with the exception of rookie linebacker Jerome Baker, sat this one out. For them, it was a chance to exhale, just for a few hours. Instead what we saw Thursday night in Atlanta was young players fighting for spots on the back end of the roster, some veterans trying to keep their careers going, second stringers hoping to solidify their status and even the final chapter of a winner take-all matchup between a couple of rookie kickers.

And when it was over, a 34-7 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, there was a long list of impressive showings on both offense and defense, a nice problem to have in late August but only complicating what figures to be some difficult decisions for this coaching staff.