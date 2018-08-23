AC In The AM: Updating Key Starting Battles

2. Second cornerback: This has been a wide-open competition all summer. Xavien Howard is locked in on one side, and in fact could be there for the next decade or so. The other side isn't so certain. Three players, Cordrea Tankersley, Tony Lippett and Torry McTyer, all had their shots over the past month and none separated themselves from the others, though Lippett is just returning to practice after missing time with a foot injury.

With no clear-cut starter, the Dolphins turned to nickel back Bobby McCain as the most dependable alternative and that's where things stand heading into the third preseason game. That switch has allowed No. 1 pick Minkah Fitzpatrick to move to the nickel back spot and yet another opportunity for a young player to dive right into things. McCain started on the outside against Carolina and like much of the first team defense was up and down. But he clearly has both the skillset and mindset to play that position and play it well.