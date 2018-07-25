AC In The AM: Viewing Tips For Training Camp

This is my 38th Dolphins' training camp. Guess you could say I've seen it all. So let me be your guide for a few minutes as the players prepare to hit the practice field at precisely 8:30 Thursday morning for the first of many two-plus hour sessions under the searing sun.

But before we begin centering our thoughts on what's straight in front of us, here is a bit of history to ponder:

Exactly 35 summers ago at Biscayne College in Miami, Dan Marino stepped on the practice field for his first practice as a member of the Miami Dolphins, a moment that towers over all others in my training camp memory bank. There was a buzz that day, a real sense of anticipation. And then Marino started to let 'em fly, one rocket launch after another and Don Shula just stood there, shaking his head, forcing himself not to display a jaw-dropping grin. Ah, the summer of 1983, a special time, an unforgettable freeze frame in the history of this franchise.

But now it is time for another story to unfold, a story about a team trying to right itself, a team fortified by some prudent off-season moves and a group of players and coaches who have clearly embraced the importance of the next couple of months.

Training Camp 2018: Time to make new memories.