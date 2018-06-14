AC In The AM: Wake's Remarkable Journey Continues

Everything he has done, in fact, over the past decade has centered on the sacrifices he has made to succeed on this level. It really is a remarkable story of perseverance.

"I tell the younger players, when things are pulling you from the outside, that's when you sacrifice," Wake said. "Is one more sack worth five years of clean life? It all comes down to what it's worth to you. I can have all those other things when I'm done."

Wake doesn't shy away from being 36 years. He, in fact, embraces it.

"I feel as good as I've ever felt," he said Wednesday. "But as you get closer to tapping out, as you battle father time, you have to do as much as you can as far as wisdom of the game. To be able to play at 36 and have that wisdom, you can be successful. I'm looking forward to it."

Defensive Coordinator Matt Burke has carefully watched Wake on the practice during these past few weeks and in some ways is in awe of what he has seen.

"Sometimes I feel like a broken record talking about Cam, it just always amazes me at his age, the level of physical ability that he keeps himself at, the shape he's in," Burke said. "We're really emphasizing getting to the ball and running and chasing and he's the first one down the field. I mean for how long he's been here, the joy never goes out of it for him. He's out there smiling, loves practice, loves getting better and competing. You're not around guys like that often."

Perhaps most remarkable was this simple sentence from Burke about Wake: "I don't think he sees himself as a finished product."