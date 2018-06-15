AC In The AM: What We Learned From Workouts

6. WR Albert Wilson: Done enough, seen enough. This young man can flat out play. This offseason has given us a clear indication of how he can help this offense, how his speed and moves and versatility can make a difference. Wilson, I believe, will turn out to be one of the team's most prudent free agent signings. We've seen him on the outside. We've seen him in the slot. We've even seen him take a few snaps from the backfield. Did I mention he returned kicks? Final thought: Now it's about seeing how all these roles evolve in training camp.

7. DB Minkah Fitzpatrick: "As good as advertised," is how Defensive Coordinator Matt Burke summed up his early impressions of this talented No. 1 pick. That's saying plenty given that he was considered just about a sure thing coming out of Alabama. Fitzpatrick has done nothing over the past six weeks to suggest he won't be an instant impact type of player. He is learning the defense quickly and has a confidence about him that should not be confused with cockiness. Final thought: Yes, after watching him carefully, "as advertised" is the best way to frame his first weeks here.