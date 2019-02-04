Andy Cohen: Brian Flores An Inspiring Story

The Dolphins made it official on Monday, naming Flores as the 13th head coach in franchise history, entrusting in him the enormous responsibility of leading this team back to elite status.

One chapter comes to a close and another begins. Yesterday it was champagne and hugs and today it is roll up your sleeves and go to work. A new challenge. A new team. An opportunity Brian Flores has been waiting for all of his football life.

Forgive Brian Flores if his head is spinning just a little. A few short hours ago he was doing a masterful job calling defensive signals for the New England Patriots, winning his fourth Super Bowl and shutting down a potent Los Angeles Rams offense in the process. Today he was named head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

See, Flores used football as a way off of the streets of Brownsville, N.Y., a path filled with hope and dreams, a path that would allow him to play football at Boston College and to get the break of all breaks, an entry level position with the New England Patriots back in 2004.

Flores’ story is about overcoming, about growing up in one of the toughest neighborhoods in New York, about knowing what it’s like to be poor, about refusing to succumb to the lure of crime and gangs and about starting at the very bottom of the NFL ladder and working his way up.

And the more I looked at that journey, the more impressed I became.

With an agreement on hold for the past few weeks while the Patriots took care of unfinished business, I had the opportunity to delve into Flores’ background in order to better understand the journey that led him to him to South Florida on this first Monday of February.

Fifteen years later, his resume includes just about every aspect of a pro football operation. He started in the Patriots’ scouting department where he first met future Dolphins’ General Manager Chris Grier. He moved on to coach offense, special teams and most recently defense, all with the Patriots. Now at just 37 years old he brings with him a wealth of big-time experience.

Ready? Sure looks like he is.

Every NFL coach comes with a story. Some are more riveting than others. But you’ll have to search hard to find another coach whose story mirrors Flores, who had so little for so long and who never stopped believing that there was more to his future then food stamps and public housing projects.

The son of hard-working Honduran immigrants, and the second oldest of five children, there was no easy street for Flores and that, in part, is what made Monday’s announcement so special. There are kids in Brownsville today who are hearing about Brian Flores, who can embrace his story with the reality that it too can happen to them.

“Never ran, never will.”