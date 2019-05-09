Andy Cohen: Chad O’Shea’s Journey Comes Full Circle

On Thursday afternoon inside the practice bubble at the Dolphins training facility, O’Shea spoke about his journey, about the experience he gained with the Patriots and about the challenges of installing a new offense with a new quarterback and so many players he is only now getting to know.

Needless to say, he doesn’t have much free time these days. But this is where O’Shea wants to be and what he wants he do. He has waited an entire coaching career for this, having been entrusted with an enormous responsibility and no doubt embracing the confidence that has been shown in him by Flores.

I asked him about the kid in the Orange Bowl parking lot. “Never missed a UM home game from 1979 through 1984,” he said. “It was so much fun. All the kids of the coaches would get together and play football. Some great memories.”

And now he returns to South Florida, coming full circle from those Orange Bowl days, and admits, “I’m a very fortunate person.”

You need to know that O’Shea is his own man and will install his own offense. But much of it will be predicated on the things he learned with the Patriots. That means multiple looks. That means a variety of schemes. That means a group of interchangeable parts designed to keep a defense off balance. You’ll see a power formation with a fullback. You’ll see two and three tight ends on one play and maybe a four receiver set on the next.

“We absolutely want to have a core set of things that we do well,” O’Shea said. “But we’re also going to have the ability to adjust on a weekly basis. I think it’s important for the coaching staff to have that mindset and our players also need to adjust.”