Andy Cohen: Chris Grier Building This The Right Way

This is how you construct sustained success. Not with a bunch of people who have different agendas, maybe different priorities. You do it with only one thought in mind: What is most imperative for the long-term good of this franchise? The Dolphins have meandered from that way of thinking far too often over the past couple of decades. But now, certainly with some of these recent hires, they have positioned themselves well moving forward.

Having said that, there should be no doubt that Grier is the final decision maker. It is an enormous responsibility, but one he is approaching in the smartest possible way. Surround yourself with good people. Feed off those people. Trust their voice and their experience.