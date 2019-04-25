AC In The AM: What's Miami's Draft Day Plan?

Any way they go, the importance of making the correct move and the most prudent long-term decisions are undeniable. I get it that every draft is important. But this draft for this team at this precise moment in their roster re-build is about as important as they come. The seeds have been planted over the past two or three drafts for future success. Now more seeds are needed. More talent. More depth. More players to comprise the nucleus of this team.

Grier has an enormous responsibility. He has been handed the keys to this football operation by Owner Stephen Ross and, though he has been the chief decision maker in the past three drafts, this time the buck falls directly in his lap. Granted, it will be a collaborate effort. That’s the way Grier does things. But at the end of the day, when the Dolphins are on the clock, it is his voice that will always speak the loudest.

Yes, quarterback is the No. 1 need. Always will be until they find one. But you can’t just pick one; you’ve got to pick the right one. That’s where Grier comes in. He has reiterated over the past few weeks that he will not force this decision. Maybe the answer isn’t in this group. Maybe there’s a name he has in mind as more of a second or third day pick. Maybe the right guy is still a year away. Or maybe there is someone whose name he has circled, someone he’ll do just about anything to get. We’ll learn a lot more over these next three days.