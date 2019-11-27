AC In The AM: Top 10 Teams In Dolphins’ History

No. 10 - 2008: This final spot is always the toughest. I was tempted to go with the 1970 team, Don Shula’s first year in South Florida and a remarkable turnaround from 3-10-1 in 1969 to 10-4 a year later. I also strongly considered the 2000 team that finished 11-5, beat Indy in the first round of the playoffs and were led by two of the franchises greatest defenders in Jason Taylor and Zach Thomas. But after further review, I chose the 2008 team instead because it marked the greatest one-year turnaround in NFL history, the Dolphins going from 1-15 in 2007 to 11-5 and AFC East champions a year later. This season was so much about unveiling The Wildcat offense and getting an elite performance from quarterback Chad Pennington.