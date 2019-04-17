Andy Cohen: Schedule Poses Interesting Challenges

Having only one road game before Oct. 20th could very well serve the youth on this team well. Home is where you expect to play your best and with a roster that is expected to be among the youngest in the league, having that built-in advantage could prove valuable.

The downside, however, on having four of your first five at home is that you’re going to have to make up that disparity later in the season. As a result, the Dolphins will play four of their final six games on the road and will have three stretches (though two overlap) of three out of four on the road.