I Said It: Flores & Grier Speak At NFL Combine

“I think I want Brian to be Brian, so whatever he feels works we’re all on board for that. For me and for Brian as well it’s hiring good people that are really good at their jobs and just taking those ideas and whatever works best for the organization we’ll do.”

— This is what Grier said when he was asked whether he was looking for Flores to try to replicate what happened in New England based on the hiring of assistant coaches with the former ties to the Patriots. As Grier pointed out, recent key hired have come from different places as well, such as front office executives Reggie McKenzie (from Oakland) and Marvin Allen (from Kansas City and Buffalo) as well as assistant head coach/quarterbacks Jim Caldwell (from Indianapolis and Detroit). The bottom line is the Dolphins always are looking to add quality people, regardless of their previous places of employment.