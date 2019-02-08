Andy Cohen: Sizing Up The New Coaching Staff

Of the other hires, the two most significant ones are the coordinators, Chad O’Shea running the offense and Patrick Graham the defense. Both developed a close bond with Flores during their years with the Patriots. Familiarity breeds trust and it is clear that Flores has that with his two coordinators. They are also both first-time coordinators, which means Caldwell’s expertise can potentially play a big role in their development as well.

What O’Shea and Graham also have, along with Flores, is a shared belief that one of the important ways to build a team is through versatility. Create parts that are interchangeable. Find players who have the skills to be multi-dimensional. Keep the opponent off balance. They saw how it could work with the Patriots and they would be foolish not to try to emulate that with the Dolphins. Granted, that’s far easier said than done, but that blueprint has helped win six Super Bowls. What else do you need to know?