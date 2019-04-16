Brian Flores: 'Next Three Days Are About Fundamentals'

“I’m living the dream. There’s a lot going on.”

— Flores has enjoyed his first two months with the Dolphins, even as he tackles assignments which are new to him as a first-time head coach.

“This enters the phase that I’m used to and I enjoy the most. I’m passionate about coaching football. It’s a special day for me and for this team.”

— Flores made it clear he’s excited about getting his new players on the field for the first time. The Dolphins began the offseason program 15 days ago, but Phase One consisted strictly of rehabilitation, and strength and conditioning work. Now, the Dolphins get to work out on the practice field, even though there are certain limitations regarding what they’re allowed to do.

“I enjoy the heat. It’s not going to be an issue.”