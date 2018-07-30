Camp Insider: 11 Observations From First Practice In Full Pads

Jul 30, 2018
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Highlights and observations from the fifth training camp practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University:

  • The Dolphins practiced in full pads for the first time this training camp.
  • Practice was moved inside because of lightning in the area.
  • New Dolphins Walk of Fame inductee Mark Duper and former Dolphins defensive tackle Paul Soliai, who spent seven seasons with the team and made the Pro Bowl in 2011, were visitors at practice.
  • Defensive tackle Gabe Wright was back at practice after sitting out Sunday with a foot injury. Offensive lineman Jake Brendel (calf) and tight end A.J. Derby (foot) again missed practice. Wide receiver Isaiah Ford wore a red (non-contact) jersey for the third consecutive day.
  • Jakeem Grant, Danny Amendola and Albert Wilson dropped back to field punts.
  • Rookie free agent Greg Joseph did the kicking Monday and was 7-for-7 on field goal attempts, with a long of 51 yards.
  • Safety T.J. McDonald had a nice pass breakup when he tipped a deep pass down the middle away from Amendola.
  • Cornerback Taveze Calhoun had the only interception of the day in team drills.
  • Defensive end Andre Branch had a would-be sack against Brock Osweiler.
  • Cornerback Xavien Howard tipped away a deep pass in the end zone intended for DeVante Parker on the final play of one-on-one drills, giving the defensive backs the victory and leading to the wide receivers doing push-ups.
  • Torry McTyer, who again lined up with the first-team defense at cornerback, had a nice pass breakup on a deep pass intended for Kenny Stills.

