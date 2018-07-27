Camp Insider: Tannehill, Amendola Finding A Connection

Jul 27, 2018 at 11:02 AM
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Highlights and observations from the second training camp practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University:

  • As the Dolphins returned to the field, offensive lineman Jake Brendel was the only player not practicing. He sat out with a minor calf injury.
  • Quarterback David Fales made a beautiful throw moving to his left to complete a pass to wide receiver Isaiah Ford through a tight window.
  • Linebacker Quentin Poling intercepted a pass that was tipped at the line of scrimmage.
  • Rookie free agent Greg Joseph handled the kicking chores Friday and was 4-for-7 with a long of 39 yards. Rookie seventh-round pick Jason Sanders was 6-for-6 on Thursday.
  • Quarterback Brock Osweiler completed a deep sideline pass to wide receiver Francis Owusu, who made a nice over-the-shoulder catch. Owusu got open deep again later in the practice but couldn't bring down a long pass from Bryce Petty.
  • Osweiler later completed a deep pass down the middle to wide receiver Isaiah Ford.
  • Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips broke through the line of scrimmage to meet running back Brandon Radcliff on a running play.
  • Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux later did the same on a handoff to Frank Gore.
  • Cornerback Torry McTyer had a nice interception when he stepped in front of a pass intended for Jakeem Grant.
  • Cameron Wake got close to Tannehill in a team drill and likely would haven't gotten a sack in a game situation.
  • Albert Wilson made a nice adjustment on his route to catch a deep pass down the middle from David Fales.
  • Rookie free agent defensive end Claudy Mathieu made a great play when he tipped a pass at the line of scrimmage and got his hands on the deflection before it was ripped away from an offensive lineman and into the arms of fellow defensive end Jonathan Woodard for an interception.

