Andy Cohen: 'Polished' Christian Wilkins Impresses On Day One

As good as he was from afar on Thursday night in Nashville, he was just as good on Friday afternoon at the team’s training facility. His presence illuminates a room. His smile is infectious. His words are filled with enthusiasm and sincerity. Cocky? No, this is what self-assuredness looks like.

So Wilkins walked up to the podium early Friday afternoon, dressed smartly in a gray suit, a light pink shirt, a perfectly matching tie and even a matching handkerchief coming out of his front pocket. Over the next 15 minutes or so, he spoke about his upbringing, his football career, his substitute teaching, his aspirations and, of course, the tragic shooting death of his grandfather years ago and how, in his words, “I’m going to be his legacy. He’s going to live on through me.”

That was a whole lot to swallow, but Wilkins is a whole lot of person. All 315 pounds of him.