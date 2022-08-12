Day 12 From Tampa Bay - Miami Dolphins 2022 Training Camp Notebook

Being within earshot of the AdventHealth Training Center was enough to decipher the kind of show put on by the Dolphins offense Thursday against the Buccaneers. Thankfully, we had eyes on a sterling practice from the Tagovailoa, who showed off a plethora of different skills.

The best throw of the day was a 30-yard, needle-threading shot down the middle to Tyreek Hill, who had a great one-handed grab. Tua also found Jaylen Waddle between two defenders with a fastball later in practice.

Zip, check.

Later, Tagovailoa lofted one to Mike Gesicki in the back corner of the end zone over a defender and just inside of the pylon.

Touch, check.

A period later, Tagovailoa had an unblocked defender in his face as he rolled to his right. He flipped his hips, dropped the arm slot like that of a short stop and whipped a completion to fullback Alec Ingold.