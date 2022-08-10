Top Quotes | Media Availability - August 10

HEAD COACH MIKE McDANIEL

(On practicing against Tampa Bay this week)

"You're going against another team so you want that rep. Guys are sick of going against each other generally 10 days into camp everywhere you're at, so it kind of revitalizes football to a degree from the practice perspective. We've been practicing against each other for a long time. But then outside of that, it's all about how we really – I'm not even that concerned about the actual outcome of anything. It's more whether it's a successful play or if it's a negative play and it's about how we respond because you know that this game, that's all that it's full of. You're never just – any time you're content or any time you're satisfied with the last play, that's when you get hit in the face and hit in the mouth moving forward."

(On how his team responds to adversity)

"That's such a big deal to me. That's one of the pillars that we talk about a ton. Adversity is relative, and I think that we're had our own set and our own share of adversity internally with little things that don't go the way you want them to go. In that thus far, that's one of the reasons I love the guys and love the team, because they've responded exactly the way that they've been called upon at each and every turn, so in the game of football, like the game of life, now we're moving forward and steadily awaiting whatever piece of adversity falls our way in the near future because it's not if but when. And when that happens, I've gained a lot of confidence in how they're going to respond."