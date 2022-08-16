Day 13 - Miami Dolphins 2022 Training Camp Notebook

The Miami defense has established a reputation over the last two years. They take the ball away, put pressure on opposing quarterbacks, limit third-down conversions and close out games. The latter aspect of that equation was on display Tuesday at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

The offense faced multiple situations that game-theory analysts would call low percentage. On one such period, the offense started at their own 35-yard-line with 19 seconds left. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater brought the team within range for field goal tries but Jason Sanders barely missed both attempts from 60-plus yards.

The other two situations were also won by the defense.

Jevon Holland, Brandon Jones, Elijah Hamilton, Quincy Wilson and Nik Needham all secured interceptions within these periods. Needham had his sights on another, but dropped the pass, which prompted the fourth-year pro to stay late on the JUGS machine.

"When you practice two-minute (drills) in practice as opposed to games, there are certain balls and certain tight windows that a quarterback might not throw in a game, but you want to get that feel, you want to see what you can get away with," running back Chase Edmond said. "I'm not going to give them all the credit this week. (laughter) But they did a great job of closing it out, for sure."