Five Things: Jonnu Smith

Through his circuitous football path, the main things have stayed the main thing for Jonnu Smith – his love of football, his faith, and his blessing as a father. Smith draws on his past experiences, hardships, and most importantly, his faith, to provide a great life for his kids.

"It's been an empty void for me not having a father], but with Christ, he was able to fill that void,” Smith said in an [interview on Patriots.com. "When you're younger, you kind of just go to church because your mom makes you. You don't really know much of anything at all [about religion], but the bible says "Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it."