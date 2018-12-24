I Said It: Adam Gase On Loss, Looking Ahead To Bills

"We knew the game was going to be like that. We knew it was going to be low-scoring."

— Gase had a lot of respect for Jacksonville coming into the game, pointing out Monday that the Jaguars did have a top 10 defense and did reach the AFC Championship Game last season. Gase said it was important for the Dolphins not to turn the ball over, which they did on two occasions. Gase also bemoaned the missed scoring opportunity after the Dolphins recovered a fumble in Jacksonville territory when the offense went three-and-out and rookie kicker Jason Sanders missed a 47-yard field goal attempt.