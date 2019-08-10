I Said It: Brian Flores Saturday Conference Call

“It’s still a competition. All three guys are working hard and they’re looking to improve.”

— Not surprisingly, one of the first questions during the conference call involved the quarterback position and the battle between Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen. Flores indicated he saw good and bad things from both of them. He added that the upcoming week will be a “big week for sure.”

“The two young guys inside, the speed of the game is something that was new to them. I think both guys settled down as the game went on.”