I Said It: Brock Osweiler, Matt Haack & Jerome Baker

"When you play against a guy like that, there isn't room for error because he is usually going to be spot on more than he's not. We need to be ready to score a lot of points."

— Quarterback Brock Osweiler understands the offense has some things to clean up after a sub-par performance against the Jets, particularly because the Dolphins will be facing perennial Pro Bowl quarterback Aaron Rodgers this weekend. Osweiler says he has full confidence in the defense being able to turn in another strong performance like the one against the Jets, though he says the offense needs to produce more points.