I Said It: Brock Osweiler, Matt Haack & Jerome Baker

Here were some of the comments from Wednesday that stood out, along with some perspective:
"When you play against a guy like that, there isn't room for error because he is usually going to be spot on more than he's not. We need to be ready to score a lot of points."
— Quarterback Brock Osweiler understands the offense has some things to clean up after a sub-par performance against the Jets, particularly because the Dolphins will be facing perennial Pro Bowl quarterback Aaron Rodgers this weekend. Osweiler says he has full confidence in the defense being able to turn in another strong performance like the one against the Jets, though he says the offense needs to produce more points.
"It means a lot personally for me, but also just as a team. Special teams, I feel like we dominated the whole game."
— Punter Matt Haack naturally was thrilled to be named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance against the Jets, during which he tied his franchise record with seven punts inside the 20. Haack absolutely was right in saying the Dolphins special teams dominated the game because they shut down dangerous Jets returner Andre Roberts and forced New York to start its drives on average at its 18-yard line.
"I want to go out there and play for those guys. They've been in the league longer than me. I've had the honor to be a rookie and still playing with them, it's kind of cool."
— Linebacker Jerome Baker doesn't take for granted the opportunity to start as a rookie for the Dolphins defense, though he keeps showing he belongs in his spot. Baker is coming off a memorable performance against the Jets that included the first interception and first touchdown of his NFL career.