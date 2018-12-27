I Said It: Rookies Gaining Experience As Season Closes

"He has a really unique ability to remember things that have happened in the past. The more he plays, the better he gets."

— Head Coach Adam Gase discussed one of the attributes that stands out about defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, who is nearing the end of his second season. Gase said was like pretty much every player on defense in 2018 in that he had some moments that really stood out but could have been more consistent. Godchaux leads all Dolphins defensive linemen in solo tackles with 26 and is tied with Akeem Spence for total tackles with 42.