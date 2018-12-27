I Said It: Rookies Gaining Experience As Season Closes

Here were some of the comments from Thursday that stood out, along with some perspective:
"He has a really unique ability to remember things that have happened in the past. The more he plays, the better he gets."
— Head Coach Adam Gase discussed one of the attributes that stands out about defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, who is nearing the end of his second season. Gase said was like pretty much every player on defense in 2018 in that he had some moments that really stood out but could have been more consistent. Godchaux leads all Dolphins defensive linemen in solo tackles with 26 and is tied with Akeem Spence for total tackles with 42.
"There's a lot of things to be learned from this year, on and off the field. It was a humbling experience, it was a great experience at the same time."
— Rookie Minkah Fitzpatrick called the end of his first NFL season "a little bittersweet," at the same time calling 2018 a good learning experience for him. Fitzpatrick said perhaps the most important lesson he learned this season was taking care of all the little details that go into winning football.
"This is all pride now. You're playing for pride and you're playing for each other one last time."
— Linebacker Jerome Baker explained in simple terms the motivation for the Dolphins as they approach their final game of the 2018 season. The Dolphins want to end things on a positive note with a victory against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
"I think it's important for all of us to be out there and doing our best to use the position that we have to be a positive influence."
— Wide receiver Kenny Stills described what it meant to him to be selected as the winner of the Nat Moore Community Service Award for a third consecutive year. Stills said one thing that has made him happy is seeing more and more of his teammates getting involved in community work, something that Stills has been doing on a consistent basis since he joined the Dolphins in 2015.