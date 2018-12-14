I Said It: Rookies' Roles Continue To Expand

— Associate Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi was on point when he talked about the wild finishes in which the Dolphins have been involved, such as Kiko Alonso’s last-minute pick-six at San Diego in 2016, Reshad Jones’ game-clinching interception at Atlanta last year or the overtime victory against the Bears this season. What stands out for the Dolphins has been their ability to win most of those games, as evidenced by their 20-6 record in one-score games since the start of the 2016 season. The .769 winning percentage stands as their best in the NFL in those games during that span, ahead of New England’s .750 and Dallas’ .696.