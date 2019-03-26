I Said It: Stephen Ross | NFL Owners Meetings

“You have a good young nucleus to start with. It’s not like we’re starting all over again. We have great players.”

— Ross mentioned tackle Laremy Tunsil and cornerback Xavien Howard as two young players around whom the Dolphins can build their team. Ross joked that other NFL executives are asking him about certain players, like Tunsil and Howard, but he clearly likes what they bring and wants to keep them around.

“I think the most important thing is finding a leader that can motivate men. That’s what we were looking for.”