I Said It: Team Committed To Finishing Season Strong

Nov 26, 2018 at 03:41 PM
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Here were some of the comments from Monday that stood out, along with some perspective:

"This game is not really meant for a lot of feelings. We just know we have to do a better job at the end of the game to finish the game. That's it."

— Running back Kenyan Drake said he and his teammates couldn't be concerned with feeling frustrated or angry about the way they lost at Indianapolis on Sunday. The Dolphins know they need to put the game behind them quickly and start focusing on the next opponent, the Buffalo Bills.

"It feels good to contribute in a way that shows up statistically. Obviously I wish it would have been in a winning effort because that would made it that much more meaningful in a big game like that."

— Rookie tight end Durham Smythe was happy about making his first NFL start and getting his first NFL reception against the Colts, particularly since it happened with a group of former Notre Dame teammates at the game. It would have made for the perfect day had Smythe's contributions come in a Dolphins victory. Smythe said he didn't keep the ball from his first catch, saving that move for his first NFL touchdown.

"We'll be OK. We just (have to) continue working, continue to believe in us, stay as one."

— Running back Frank Gore was as frustrated as anybody else about the loss at Indy, but he remains confident in the team. Gore's work ethic is a big reason he's been productive for so long, and it indeed will take a lot of work for the Dolphins to succeed down the stretch.

"It's obviously exciting, but this is something that I felt like I could've always done. It was just about the right timing and me having that confidence, and just going out there and executing and performing."

— For a second consecutive game, wide receiver Leonte Carroo made a big play for the Dolphins, this time catching a contested ball deep downfield and turning the play into a 74-yard touchdown near the end of the first half. This came after Carroo had a 20-yard catch, a first-down run on a fake punt and a fumble recovery in the game at Green Bay. Carroo clearly has stepped up since being promoted from the practice squad in light of injuries at wide receiver, and he keeps earning more opportunities with his play.

