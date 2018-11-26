I Said It: Team Committed To Finishing Season Strong

"It's obviously exciting, but this is something that I felt like I could've always done. It was just about the right timing and me having that confidence, and just going out there and executing and performing."

— For a second consecutive game, wide receiver Leonte Carroo made a big play for the Dolphins, this time catching a contested ball deep downfield and turning the play into a 74-yard touchdown near the end of the first half. This came after Carroo had a 20-yard catch, a first-down run on a fake punt and a fumble recovery in the game at Green Bay. Carroo clearly has stepped up since being promoted from the practice squad in light of injuries at wide receiver, and he keeps earning more opportunities with his play.