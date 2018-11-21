I Said It: Team Getting Healthy After Bye Week

"There's been games where we've played like dog (poop) and our offense helped us. And then they didn't play so well and we helped them. So it'll be awesome if we put together a complete game."

— Defensive end Andre Branch perfectly described the notion of complementary football, where the offense and defense can find a way to have success at the same time. The Dolphins are hoping to get back to that formula starting Sunday against the Colts.

"It's good that we had (the bye) late. Now we can get guys fresh and get guys back on track and go try to win this stretch."