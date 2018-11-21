I Said It: Team Getting Healthy After Bye Week

Here were some of the comments from Wednesday that stood out, along with some perspective:
"It's good that they're both trending in the right direction health-wise. Those guys always seem to find a way to hook up down the field."
— Head Coach Adam Gase is hoping quarterback Ryan Tannehill and wide receiver Kenny Stills can start hooking up again on some long completions now that Tannehill is back in the lineup. Stills had touchdowns for 75 and 34 yards in the first three games, and he's consistently shown the ability to get open deep since joining the Dolphins in 2015.
"We understand there's six weeks left and everything is out there for the taking."
— Wide receiver Kenny Stills says the Dolphins' one-week-at-a-time approach hasn't changed as the team returns from its bye, but there's also an understanding of the standings and the playoff picture. The Dolphins want to keep focusing on the opponent at hand without worrying so much about the big picture.
"There's been games where we've played like dog (poop) and our offense helped us. And then they didn't play so well and we helped them. So it'll be awesome if we put together a complete game."
— Defensive end Andre Branch perfectly described the notion of complementary football, where the offense and defense can find a way to have success at the same time. The Dolphins are hoping to get back to that formula starting Sunday against the Colts.
"It's good that we had (the bye) late. Now we can get guys fresh and get guys back on track and go try to win this stretch."
— Cornerback Bobby McCain wasn't the only player pointing out the bye was a big help in terms of the Dolphins dealing with so many injuries. The Dolphins are hoping to get most of their key players back from their injuries against the Colts as they begin the final six-game stretch of the regular season.