Injury Report: Week 10 | Dolphins at Packers

Tackles Laremy Tunsil and Ja'Wuan James both were listed as questionable for the game against the Green Bay Packers when the Dolphins released their final injury report on Friday.

Tunsil (knee/ankle) and James (knee) were limited in practice all week after being injured in the 13-6 victory against the New York Jets last Sunday.

Starting guard Ted Larsen, was listed as doubtful because of a neck injury. He was limited in practice all week.

Linebacker Kiko Alonso (ankle) appeared on the injury report for the first time on Friday and was listed as questionable after not practicing.

Two other players were listed as questionable: wide receiver Jakeem Grant (Achilles) and tight end A.J. Derby (foot). Grant was limited all week; Derby, who has missed the past six games, was a full participant all week.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) and defensive end Charles Harris (calf) each will miss a fifth consecutive game after being ruled out Friday.

Running back Kenyan Drake (shoulder) was limited in practice Friday, but he did not get a game status designation, meaning he'll be available.