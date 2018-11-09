Injury Report: Week 10 | Dolphins at Packers

Nov 09, 2018 at 03:03 PM
D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

InjuryReport_110918

Tackles Laremy Tunsil and Ja'Wuan James both were listed as questionable for the game against the Green Bay Packers when the Dolphins released their final injury report on Friday.

Tunsil (knee/ankle) and James (knee) were limited in practice all week after being injured in the 13-6 victory against the New York Jets last Sunday.

Starting guard Ted Larsen, was listed as doubtful because of a neck injury. He was limited in practice all week.

Linebacker Kiko Alonso (ankle) appeared on the injury report for the first time on Friday and was listed as questionable after not practicing.

Two other players were listed as questionable: wide receiver Jakeem Grant (Achilles) and tight end A.J. Derby (foot). Grant was limited all week; Derby, who has missed the past six games, was a full participant all week.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) and defensive end Charles Harris (calf) each will miss a fifth consecutive game after being ruled out Friday.

Running back Kenyan Drake (shoulder) was limited in practice Friday, but he did not get a game status designation, meaning he'll be available.

For Green Bay, CB Kevin King (hamstring) was ruled out, and T Bryan Bulaga (knee), WR Randall Cobb (hamstring) and LB Blake Martinez (ankle) all were listed as questionable.

Related Content

news

Final Injury Report | Dolphins vs. Patriots

The Dolphins and Patriots released their final injury reports before Sunday's game

news

Final Injury Report | Dolphins at Jets

The Dolphins and Jets released their final injury reports before Sunday's game.

news

Final Injury Report | Bills vs. Dolphins

The Dolphins and Bills released their final injury reports before Sunday's game

news

Final Injury Report | Dolphins at Colts

The Dolphins and Colts released their final injury reports before Sunday's game

news

Final Injury Report | Dolphins vs. Jets

The Dolphins and Jets released their final injury reports before Sunday's game

news

Final Injury Report | Dolphins at Steelers

Reshad Jones and Daniel Kilgore will not play Monday night in Pittsburgh.

news

Final Injury Report | Dolphins at Bills

The Dolphins released their final injury report before Sunday's game in Buffalo.

news

Final Injury Report | Dolphins vs Redskins

The Dolphins released their final injury report before Sunday's game against Washington.

news

Final Injury Report | Dolphins vs. Chargers

The Dolphins released their final injury report before Sunday's game against the Chargers.

news

Final Injury Report | Dolphins at Cowboys

The Dolphins released their final injury report before Sunday's game in Dallas.

news

Injury Report: Week 17 | Dolphins at Bills

Injury Report: Week 17 - Dolphins at Bills, December 28, 2018

news

Injury Report: Week 16 | Dolphins vs. Jaguars

Injury Report: Week 16 - Dolphins vs. Jaguars, December 21, 2018.

Advertising