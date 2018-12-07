Injury Report: Week 14 | Dolphins vs. Patriots

Cornerback Xavien Howard and guard/center Jake Brendel both will miss the game against the New England Patriots on Sunday because of injuries.
The two players were ruled out Friday when the Dolphins released their final injury report of the week.
Howard (knee) was injured after making his second interception during the 21-17 victory against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Brendel (calf) was injured in practice Wednesday.
The only other players on the injury report with a game status designation were wide receiver Danny Amendola (knee) and center Travis Swanson (ankle). Both players were limited participants in practice all week and are questionable for Sunday's game.