Inside The Numbers: 2019 Regular Season Schedule

- The Dolphins will be opening at home for the 20th time in franchise history and the second consecutive year, following the 27-20 victory against the Tennessee Titans in 2018 in the longest game in NFL history. This does not include the 2017 season or the 1992 season when the Dolphins were scheduled to open at home, only to have the game postponed because of a Hurricane, Andrew in 1992 and Irma in 2017.
- This will be the first time the Dolphins will face the Baltimore Ravens in their opener, leaving the Jacksonville Jaguars as the only AFC team they have yet to face in the first game of the season.
- The Dolphins are 29-23-1 in season openers, with five victories in their past six games.
- The games against Baltimore and New England will mark the sixth time the Dolphins open with two home games, the first time since 2011 when they faced the Patriots in Week 1 and Houston in Week 2. The Dolphins also opened with consecutive home games in 1966, 1967, 1968 and 1997.
- The Dolphins will open with four of the first five games at home — against Baltimore in Week 1, New England in Week 2, the L.A. Chargers in Week 4 and Washington in Week 6 after the bye — for only the second time in franchise history. It also happened in 1968 when the Dolphins opened with home games against Houston, Oakland and Kansas City and followed a trip to Houston with another home game against Buffalo.
- The Ravens and Chargers both are back on the Dolphins schedule for the fifth time in six years after a one-year hiatus in 2018. The Dolphins will face both teams at home after two consecutive meetings in Baltimore and three consecutive meetings in Southern California.
- The game at Dallas on Sept. 22 (Week 3) will break a weird streak of six consecutive road games against the Cowboys played in November. This actually will be the first time in nine road games against Dallas the game will be played in September.
- The Monday night game at Pittsburgh on Oct. 28 will mark the sixth time the Dolphins will face the Steelers in a Monday night game. The Steelers will become the most frequent Monday night opponent for the Dolphins outside of AFC East teams. The Dolphins last faced the Steelers in a Monday night game in 2007 when they dropped a 3-0 decision in a rainy, muddy affair.
- The game at New York on Dec. 8 will mark the fourth time in six years the Dolphins face the Jets at MetLife Stadium in December. It also happened in 2013, 2014 and 2016.
- The Dolphins will be ending the season on the road for the second consecutive season, after closing at Buffalo in 2018.
- This will be 15th time the Dolphins end the season against the New England Patriots, the most frequent opponent in finales. The Dolphins are 6-8 against the Patriots in season finales, with the most recent meeting coming in 2016 when the Dolphins also had a first-year head coach.
- The second-most frequent opponent in finales is the New York Jets, who the Dolphins have faced 12 times.
- The Dolphins are closing out the season with three of their final four games on the road for only the second time in franchise history. In 2008, under first-year Head Coach Tony Sparano, the Dolphins actually had four road games among their final five games and they were able to win all of them — at St. Louis, at Toronto against the Buffalo Bills, at Kansas City and at the New York Jets — to finish off an 11-5 season that gave them the AFC East title.
- The bye this season will come after four games for the fifth time in 10 years, following the 2010, 2011, 2014 and 2015 seasons. Excluding seasons when the opener was postponed because of a hurricane and excluding the 1993 season when every team had two byes, the earliest the Dolphins have had their bye was after two games, which happened in 1999 after they won their first two games of the season.