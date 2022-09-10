Mailbag: Week 1 Dolphins vs Patriots

Question from @sethAfisher: In order for Miami to come away with the win, what do you think the most important positional matchup will be?

A: Taking the quarterback position is such a chalky pick, but I'm taking both Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones against the opposing defenses, particularly the safety position. Both Miami and New England had deep, versatile safety groups that serve as the crux of the flexibility of both systems. For Jones, accounting for Jevon Holland, Brandon Jones and Eric Rowe could be the difference between correctly identifying his pre-snap read or not, with the consequences potentially providing the Miami defense with a big play. It's the same for Tagovailoa as New England's Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips and Jabrill Peppers allow that defense to disguise as well as any.

Question from @caribbean5hark: I know we are all confident about how good our team approaches to the beginning of the season but, what would be your take if we started off to a disastrous week 1 performance? I've been a fan for 40 years and I have seen everything.

A: Mike McDaniel surmised it as perfectly concisely as he could earlier this week. "Either we're crowned or we suck. Either way, we have a Week 2," he said.