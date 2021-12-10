Mailbag: Week 14 Bye Week 

Q: @tonelantern - Some people in the "Twitter World" have suggested that Tua isn't Flores guy. Can you give any perspective of what you have seen either to confirm or deny that claim? Great job & when I went to the Carolina game it was near to hear your voice over the PA while I walked to my seat.

A: One of my favorite things about this Dolphins regime is the consistency in the things they do, and that includes limiting leaking internal information. I'm not sure who it would benefit for that type of detail to get outside of the walls here at Baptist Health Training Complex, but the simple fact of the matter is that there is a collaboration of front office, personnel and coaching staff that goes into the decisions the team ultimately agrees upon. If Brian Flores wasn't interested in acquiring a player, the Dolphins would look elsewhere.

Q: @TheGreatPhinsby - Trav!! Why isn't Mack Hollins the clear cut starter over Wilson yet? He's far more important to this offense, clutch player. I get the talent of Wilson though

A: It's all about opponent, game plan and the specific role of the given week. Sure, the Dolphins have players that are heavily involved in the plan each week, but you can see that both Wilson and Hollins have had fluctuating roles throughout the course of the season. And they're very different players -- Mack has the size and has proven to be a real threat in the red zone, where Albert can do so much from a horizontal stretch, pre-snap motion and even ball-carrier perspective. One factors heavily into the screen game while the other is a premier blocker. I think they both have important roles and they only extend Miami's ability to be flexible.

Q: @DejectedFolfan - Do you have any confidence that we'll see Will Fuller on the field again this season?

A: Will is working very hard to get back. I know we as fans can get a little bit agitated when guys miss time with injuries, but it's important to remember that it's 10 times harder on them. Imagine something out of your control taking away your ability to perform your greatest passion. If I couldn't write or podcast, I would be a lesser version of myself. If Will is able to play again this season, then yes, we will see him.

Q: @KarlYuBulletin - Do you think Gerrid Doaks will see any playing time this year?

A: Similar answer to the Fuller question above -- if Doaks gets his opportunity, he'll be ready for it and make the most of it. Coach Flores has touched on this at various points this season.