Mailbag: Week 18 Dolphins vs Patriots

Q: @miamikid88 - What is Miami missing to make the playoffs and be a Super Bowl contender?

A: The NFL is a funny league; 32 participants and only one gets to end the season on a happy note. What's more, just about every world champion has followed a different path to reach the mountain top. The same can be said of the 14 different playoff clubs each year.

I think it comes down to finding multiple ways to win. Adding to the cruelty of my first sentence in the opening paragraph of this response -- sometimes the razor-thin margin between the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat comes down to the way the football bounces. Most games come down to four or five critical plays that influence the final score.

With that variability, the best approach is to have as many ways to win as possible. Over a 17-game season, it's unreasonable to expect any one unit to hit peak performance in each showing, or even most of them. The best teams can win one way in a given week and then pivot and capture victory in different fashion the following game. I liken it to starting pitchers in baseball. They get roughly 30 starts per season and the old adage say they will have the A-plus stuff for 10 of them, average stuff for another 10, and then just not have it on that day for the remaining 10. I think, with some tinkering, the same theory can be applied in football.

So, for Miami, they have to run the football better. That's a collection of everybody, every unit on offense, performing higher. The passing game needs to be more explosive and consistent -- that's incumbent of the protection, the quarterback and the pass catchers.

Then, the defense needs to display more week-to-week consistency. The defense certainly held up its end of the bargain during the seven-game winning streak, but maintaining that level of performance between Weeks 1-8 and then again in the Week 17 game is the next step.

It's a team effort and everyone has to get better for the Dolphins to take the next step.